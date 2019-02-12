Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid is sharing the story of her miscarriage scare with fans on social media.

The reality star posted videos documenting the difficult time she has been going through while expecting with husband Tommy Feight.

“First and foremost, I want to thank you all for your beautiful messages and well wishes!” she captioned the first post, which showed her in Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California. “What you are seeing in these videos are me, very scared and nervous to learn that although the pregnancy was easy and uneventful for the first 18 weeks or so, during a check up, we found that my cervix was measuring to 1.5 centimeters, which is high risk for m.c.”

“This little vid was taken after xmas, moments before my exceptionally incredible doctor,(more on my docs to come), performed this little surgery called a cervical cerclage," she continued. "You get an epidural, and a stitch, which considered a rescue. Bedrest is far from the ideal way to spend these beautiful days, but I’m learning a lot during this quiet period. How I’ve gotten through this is with a lot of faith, my beautiful father’s calming spirit inside of me, along with a maternal strength, and my husband’s unrelenting support and kindness. The procedure is painless and under an hour.”

In another post, Javid, 46, wrote about how she was endeavoring to look for silver linings in everything as she dealt with the news.

“There is so much more to come and although bed rest has not been the ideal way to spend this beautiful time, I am learning a lot, and finding a blessing in EVERYTHING 🙏♥️🙏,” she wrote.

Javid and Feight tied the knot in California in April last year. They conceived via IVF and Javid is due to give birth in May.

“You know, I actually fell in love, got married -- very storybook -- got pregnant a couple of months later, albeit IVF, but still, we're feeling lots of gratitude,” Javid told ET in November.

