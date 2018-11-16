Pregnant Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid is trying to keep the mystery alive when it comes to her marriage.

“She doesn’t want me in the delivery room!” MJ’s husband, Tommy Feight, tells ET.

“I don’t think that’s a good idea,” MJ explains. “I want to keep my marriage intact.”

ET caught up with the newlyweds at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they spilled all about MJ’s pregnancy. The 46-year-old conceived via IVF and is about three months along, with a due date set for May 11, 2019.

“You know, I actually fell in love, got married -- very storybook -- got pregnant a couple of months later, albeit IVF, but still, we're feeling lots of gratitude,” MJ gushes.

The reality star says, so far, pregnancy has been easy for her, with her biggest complaint being having to get up six times a night to use the restroom.

“OK, I complained that I have to wake up six times a night to pee, and then all the moms are like, 'You will wish that all you have to do is get up six times a night to pee!'” she shares. “So, I think that the fear is going to onset soon. I'm going to wind up doing all the work, [Tommy’s] gonna be the old-fashioned guy.”

Tommy was quick to jump in and say he plans to be a hands-on dad, and he’s “super excited” to meet his son. MJ feels the same.

“I wanna give this child the love that I received from my parents, I want [Tommy] to experience fatherhood, I wanna see the baby's face,” she lists. “And then the rest, you know, the baby can just ruin our lives. It's fine.”

MJ says her mom, Vida, is “over the moon” and hopes that translates into lots of help once baby Feight arrives.

“I'm hoping she'll be the trusty person that, if we ever get to take our honeymoon, she'll be the person that we trust to leave the baby with -- and a caregiver,” MJ explains. “You know, like, the in-house, familia babysitter and a caregiver.”

MJ reportedly broke the baby news to her Shahs of Sunset co-stars at the season seven reunion taping, and tells ET they’ve been “so overprotective and cute” since. For now, she and Tommy are enjoying the time before the baby arrives.

“It's been easy,” she notes. “He'll do anything for me. I can send him out for any cravings at 3:00 in the morning. He doesn't say no.”

“I think part of it is, she’s testing,” Tommy kind of jokes.

“It's true!” MJ admits. “I don't want to use up all my credit. And then, when I really need it, I'm the boy who cried wolf.”

Shahs of Sunset airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Asa Soltan Rahmati’s ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Return! (Exclusive)

Watch ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Stars Reza and Mike’s Friendship Fall Apart in Explosive Argument (Exclusive)

‘Shahs of Sunset’: MJ Finally Admits to Having Sex With Reza -- Watch! (Exclusive)