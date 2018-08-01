‘Shahs of Sunset’: MJ Finally Admits to Having Sex With Reza -- Watch! (Exclusive)

The truth always comes out.

That’s especially the case on the Shahs of Sunset. In ET’s exclusive first look at the season seven premiere, Reza Farahan and co. head to Big Bear, California, for a little ski trip. After a little imbibing, it’s time for bed… but there aren’t enough rooms to go around. So, Reza and bestie Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid decide to bunk up together.

“We’re sharing,” MJ tells Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi. “Do I need to ask [my fiance, Tommy Feight] if it’s OK? Obviously, Tommy trusts me and Reza. Nothing would happen.”

GG finds MJ’s explanation comical, seeing as Reza, MJ’s friend since childhood, is gay. But it turns out, MJ wanting to run the idea by her fiance has some history.

“Not a lot of people are aware, but MJ and I had sex…” Reza announces in a confessional.

“No!” MJ denies. “We didn’t.”

Cut to a series of flashbacks from previous years, where Reza has confessed the same secret and MJ has flat out denied it. Except, this time, she finally reveals Reza isn’t lying.

“OK, fine,” she laments. “We were children. He was coming out of the closet and we actually, we were taking a shower… was the sex good?”

“I mean, we were so young!” Reza replies. “I don’t remember.”

Check out the hilarious exchange here:

Back in the room, GG is still confused as to why MJ would need to run sharing a bed with a guy by her soon-to-be husband. To make her point, GG references the possibility of shacking up with pal Shervin Roohparvarand on the trip.

“Worst case scenario, Shervin I have to share a bed, I wouldn’t think, let me call and make sure my man’s OK with it,” she says. “I would trust…”

MJ cuts her off, though, and tells her, “Yeah, but you have very f**ked up values.” Reza then jumps in and brings up GG’s ex-husband, Shalom Yeroushalmi.

“Shalom, if Shalom found out you slept in the bed with another man, he would lose his mind,” he says before MJ can toss in a, “You’re f**ked up, relationship-wise.”

“Wow,” GG sighs in her confessional. “To come after me and my relationship? That’s a pretty low blow. What good friends I have. Hmm.”

GG dropped by ET’s studio for a chat ahead of the premiere, and teased that chat is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her drama with MJ this season.

“That was the beginning of what you will see as close to hell,” she tells ET. “It's basically what sets the entire situation between me and MJ for the entire season, so I don't really want to go there yet. I want everyone to see it, you know, with their fresh opinion, on their own and see what happened, but we had a history. She and I have a history of betrayal and let's just say, it wasn't something I was expecting from a person like her.”

Shahs of Sunset airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

