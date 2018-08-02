Why 'Shahs of Sunset' Star Golnesa Is Looking for a No-Strings-Attached Baby Daddy After Divorce (Exclusive)

Call her Golnesa.

Shahs of Sunset fans have known Golnesa Gharachedaghi simply as ‘GG’ for the shows six-season run, but now, she’s ready for her next chapter.

“I feel like I'm Golnesa,” the 36-year-old tells ET. “And it makes more sense for me. 'GG' was that playful girl, and I don't mind if people go, 'Hey, GG!' It's easier than Golnesa. But, I'm Golnesa now. Yeah, Golnesa's happy. Golnesa's content. Golnesa's calm.”

The reality star has put a lot of work into what she calls “getting grown” since viewers first met her. That journey toward grown-hood was kicked into high gear at the end of Shahs’ last season, where Golnesa announced she would try to work things out with her estranged husband, Shalom Yeruoshalmi. Spoiler alert, it didn’t happen.

“I think ideally, I have another two months, three months until the divorce is finalized,” she now tells ET. “So, that’s kind of where we are.”

Golnesa proclaims that she is now “100 percent” certain she’ll never give Shalom another chance. The pair’s relationship was a whirlwind, Golnesa even admitting that she really only got to know her husband after they eloped. Without going into detail, Golnesa says Shalom’s “insecurities and accusations” eventually put the final nail in the coffin of their marriage.

Golnesa and Shalom at the season six reunion. Bravo

“I made it very clear from the beginning, as I do every relationship, I'm not the one to fall in love,” she shares. “I'm not the type to do these things. Don't expect me to coddle you or do these things, and he kept thinking he would change me, and he couldn't … You cannot tame the beast.”

Today, Golnesa says she and Shalom only communicate through lawyers, though he is still connected to her circle of friends, especially co-star Mike Shouhed.

“Mike established a very, very close relationship with Shalom,” Golnesa shares. “And, it didn't stop, even when he was, you know, out to do negative things to me, Mike wasn't stopping being friends with him. So, people will see a little bit of that.”

People will also see Golnesa reenter the single life, but she isn’t getting back out into the dating scene. In fact, she says she’s done looking for love, at least for now.

“I'm looking for some very healthy sperm,” she confesses with a big laugh. “I mean, I'm looking for, ideally, a man who would like to be a parent and not be in a relationship with me. Because I know myself, and I can't be in a relationship with a person. So, a guy who's ready to be a dad, be involved and have that, just the way I am.”

“I am almost 37 years old, and never really wanted the man,” she adds. “That was like an added bonus, if I thought a guy was hot and he was into me, OK, I kept him around for a couple months or whatnot. But now I just need, you know, his healthiest swimmers.”

Golnesa, who recently launched her own line of cannabis products, Wusah, says her checklist for potential baby daddies starts with health, as she wants to lower the chances of passing down her autoimmune disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, to a child.

“After that, we're going to go into looks, honey!” she shares. “'Cause, you know, I need my baby to look a certain way, 'cause I'm Persian. It needs to look a certain way, and not too hairy, because that becomes very expensive to get all that removed.”

Golnesa is quick to shut down the idea of procreating with any of her co-stars, though she says Shervin Roohparvar did seemingly once offer up himself (for the record, he’s too hairy to make the cut), and season seven newbie Nema Vand put himself out there, too.

“Nema is not on the baby daddy option list,” Golnesa says. “But according to Nema, I think he'd like to be.”

“Nema's a sweetheart,” she adds. “I think we have a roller coaster of a situation the entire season, but it starts out with an extremely bold move on his behalf, which was to try and make out with me, like, four or five hours after meeting me!”

Golnesa and Nema’s flirt-mance will unfold all season long on Shahs of Sunset’s seventh season, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

