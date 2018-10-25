Watch Asa Soltan Rahmati’s ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Return! (Exclusive)

Asa -- and her caftans -- are back!

Original Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati makes her much-anticipated return to the Bravo series this week, and ET has your exclusive sneak peek. Asa stepped away from the reality TV cameras after last season to focus on her family. She welcomed her first child, son Soltan Jackson, with longtime love Jermaine Jackson II in January 2017.

“Life is crazy for me, but I’m still in touch with, you know, those people in the crew that I was close with,” Asa shares in a catch-up confessional. “You know, Adam [Neely] and Reza [Farahan]. It turns more into a texting game.”

“GG [Gharachedaghi], I still text, Mike [Shouhed] never checks in and, eventually, that faded out. And MJ [Javid], I don’t want her anywhere near me or my family, like, ever.”

MJ is, arguably, Asa’s biggest critic and adversary, questioning her on whether her pregnancy occurred naturally and calling her out for not sharing her full reality on TV. Luckily for Asa, she doesn’t have to face MJ in her return to the series. Instead, she’s catching up with Adam, and filling him in on her life as a mom now that he and Reza are thinking about starting a family of their own.

Check out their chat here:

“Let me be, like, 1000 percent honest: some things are easy right now because he’s eating and sleeping right now,” Asa tells Adam of Soltan. “But babe, it’s like -- it’s a different type of life. Obviously, it’s the greatest joy you’ve ever experienced, ‘cause you’re gaining this whole new world.”

“Having children makes you into the best version of yourself,” she adds in a confessional. “Like, it’s the absolute pinnacle of life, purpose, meaning and love. Just absolute magic. You love it! You’re like a slave, but you love it.”

Then, Asa asks Adam for an update on his and Reza’s plans to become parents, which Adam says is kind of up in the air. He really wants a baby, but is unsure about Reza.

“It’s really important to make the person you love happy,” Asa advises. “But it’s also really important how Adam really feels and how Reza really feels. And Adam, you have to be honest. Because you know what? Just like your feelings are valid, Reza’s feelings are 100 percent valid.”

Tune in to Shahs of Sunset on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo to see more with Asa.

