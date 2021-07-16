Shailene Woodley Shares Why She and Aaron Rodgers Kept Their Engagement a Secret
Shailene Woodley is opening up about her relationship with Aaron Rodgers. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Woodley detailed how she met the NFL star and why they decided to keep their engagement a secret.
"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did," Woodley said. "And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"
The Last Letter From Your Lover actress admitted that she jumped headfirst into her relationship with the football star. In a June interview with Shape, Woodley revealed that the two connected during the coronavirus pandemic, and quickly built a bond unlike any other.
"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone -- because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends -- taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she explained. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."
"I was by myself with my dog and didn't see anyone for three months," she continued. "It forced me to be still and quiet."
Woodley tells the outlet that she and the 37-year-old NFL star hunkered down together in Montreal, where she was filming her latest movie. Rodgers spent a lot of time binge-watching Jeopardy!, she says, to prepare for his two-week stint as host.
"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time," Woodley shared, "because I feel we were meant to be together."
Woodley confirmed her engagement to Rodgers back in February on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, two weeks after Rodgers announced that he was engaged in February during his NFL MVP acceptance speech.
"He's good. He's great. But, like, I don't understand," she told host Jimmy Fallon at the time. "'Cause I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know."
