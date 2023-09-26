Shakira Accused of Not Paying $7 Million in Second Tax Evasion Charges

Shakira is facing more tax trouble in Spain. According to The Associated Press, the 46-year-old pop star is being charged after prosecutors in Barcelona accused her of failing to pay $7.1 million in taxes on income she earned in 2018.

Authorities in Spain claim the Colombian singer used an offshore company to avoid paying taxes. The outlet reports the singer was notified of the charges in Miami, where she moved to with her two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, following her split from Barcelona FC star Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares her two sons.

This is the second time a Spanish court has brought forward tax evasion charges against Shakira, who is scheduled to be tried in Barcelona in November in a separate case. In that case, prosecutors claim she failed to pay $15.4 million in taxes for two years between 2012 and 2014.

It was during those years that Shakira notably joined the judges panel for The Voice in the U.S. and released her self-titled 10th studio album. Her song, "Dare (La La La)," was featured prominently for the 2014 FIFA World Cup -- for which she performed during the closing ceremony -- as part of its companion album.

Though Shakira listed her official residence those years as the Bahamas, Spanish prosecutors allege that she spent more than half that time in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country, according to the AP. Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a substantial fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion.

In a statement to ET, Shakira's rep said the singer "is confident that her innocence will be proven" by the end of the trial.

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," the statement read at the time. "Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

It should be noted that, according to The Associated Press, tax authorities in Spain have cracked down on tax evasion over the last decade. Soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were previously found guilty of tax evasion, but the AP reports the soccer players avoided prison time because they were first-time offenders and their sentences were under two years in length.

Speaking to ET exclusively while backstage at the recent 2023 MTV Video Music Awards -- where she was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award -- Shakira opened up about the past year's hardships and how she leaned on her rabid fanbase for support following her split from Piqué after more than a decade together.

"I never thought really that my fans could sustain me and could be there for me in so many ways, you know?" Shakira told ET. "I think that if it wasn't because of them, I would've probably been a lot sadder, but they really gave me a lot to fight for and they're just so loyal. Always, always having my back and there for me for so many years."

RELATED CONTENT: