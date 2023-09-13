Shakira was presented with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, and she had two of her best cheerleaders by her side!

The legendary performer was joined by her sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, at the awards show, and said it was "incredible" to have the support of her boys on her big night.

"They're so loving and caring and they inspire to be better, to be a better person just for them," Shakira marveled of her sons, whom she shares with her ex, Gerard Piqué. "They're just the most amazing thing in my life. They're everything to me."

Shakira's Vanguard honor also included an epic, career-spanning performance, in which she sang, danced and crowd-surfed her way through a medley of her biggest hits, including "She Wolf," "Objection," and "Whenever, Wherever."

"They were pretty entertained and surprised," she shared of her sons' reaction to the performance. "They were non-stop, just telling me things like, 'Mom, you were incredible!'... They're my best cheerleaders."

The singer also has plenty of support from her enthusiastic fanbase, whom she has leaned on over the past year as she starting rebuilding her life following her split from Piqué, after more than 10 years together.

"I never thought really that my fans could sustain me and could be there for me in so many ways, you know?" Shakira shared. "I think that if it wasn't because of them, I would've probably been a lot sadder, but they really gave me a lot to fight for and they're just so loyal. Always, always having my back and there for me for so many years."

"It never runs out and I think that they're the best fans in the world," she added. "I am so lucky. They're just amazing."

Shakira fans have plenty to celebrate these days. Following her Video Vanguard honors, the singer is preparing to release a new single next week. Titled "El Jefe (The Boss)," the track is set to be released on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

"You can listen to my last seven songs and then you'll find out a lot of information about me," the performer shared of her recent releases. "I think that I've been pouring my soul into these lyrics, especially lately. It's been quite therapeutic, like a catharsis."

