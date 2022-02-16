Shakira Is a Proud Mom at Son Sasha's Karate Tournament: Watch!

Shakira is one proud mama and she's not afraid to show it!

This Colombian singer took to Instagram Wednesday to share a video of her son, Sasha, 7, whom she shares with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, earning first place at his karate tournament.

In the video, a masked Shakira is seen jumping up and down and cheering Sasha on as he steps onto the first place podium. After handing her son a certificate, Shakira continues the celebration, even taking her mask down for a brief moment to scream "Woohoo!" to the camera.

"Next time if they don't want me to yell so much they'll have to take me with a muzzle!" the "Don't Wait Up" songstress joked.

This is nothing new for the 45-year-old mother of two who has documented her proud karate mom moments at Sasha's past tournaments.

"Mi amor, mi amor! Oh my god, Sasha!" Shakira can be heard screaming in the video, posted in December.

"When your six year old accomplishes something and you are more into it than getting any Grammy!" she wrote. "Btw I’m the deranged woman screaming in the back 🤣."

Shakira and the soccer player rarely speak about their children, but whether it's in an interview or via a hilarious TikTok video, it's heartwarming.

In 2020, Shakira opened up about her son, Sasha's, concerns about the environment while participating in a virtual call with Prince William.

"My little boy, Sasha, he's five, and he's already so concerned about plastic pollution," she said at the time. "When he sees garbage in the street, on the beach, he's the one who wants to pick it up. One time we went around the block with gloves picking up the trash around the neighborhood. It was such a beautiful family activity. That sends me a signal. It made me see how worried they are about the environment."

For more on Shakira, watch the video below.

