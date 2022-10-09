Shakira is speaking from her heart. In a video posted to Instagram Saturday, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer said she was "hurt" over something she has never spoken about. Sharing a cryptic clip of a passerby stepping on and crushing a human heart, Shakira wrote, "Nunca dije nada, pero me dolía. Yo sabía que esto pasaría," which translates to "I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen."

It's not clear what the 45-year-old musician is referring to, but many fans are speculating that it has something to do with her split from her ex, Gerard Piqué, with her followers taking to the comments to share their support for the singer and take their best guess at what Shakira is referring to in her cryptic post.

The post comes not long after Shakira opened up about her breakup from the FC Barcelona football star in a new interview with Elle. In June, the former couple announced in a joint statement that they were going their separate ways after 12 years together.

Calling the very public split "incredibly difficult," Shakira, who shares Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Piqué told the magazine that she's tried to conceal the breakup from their two children.

"I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life," she told the magazine of her sons. "But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

Shakira said that the relationship she had with Piqué that once felt "sacred," has been "turned into something vulgarized and cheapened" by the scandalous headlines surrounding the split, calling it "probably the darkest hour of my life." While she chose not to discuss Piqué's romance with new girlfriend, Clara Chia, or allegations that he cheated on her, Shakira did say that her priority is raising their children as co-parents.

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children," she continued. "We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."

Shakira also opened up about her Spanish tax fraud case, another thing commenters have attributed her cryptic post to.

Prosecutors in Spain are seeking a prison term of eight years and two months, as well as a fine of about $25 million, if the singer is convicted in her expected tax fraud trial, the Associated Press reported in July. The six-count indictment against the singer accuses her of failing to pay the Spanish government about $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014, per the outlet. Though Shakira listed her official residence in those years as the Bahamas, prosecutors allege that she spent more than half that time in Spain and should've paid taxes in the country.

Shakira's reps previously told the AP that the singer had rejected a plea deal and instead opted for a trial. The statement reads, "[Shakira] trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law."

"Because I have to fight for what I believe; because these are false accusations," Shakira told the mag of the tax fraud case. "First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one."

"However, even without evidence to support these fictional claims, as they usually do, they’ve resorted to a salacious press campaign to try to sway people, and apply pressure in the media along with the threat of reputational damage in order to coerce settlement agreements," she also claimed. "But I’m confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor."

