Shakira Shares Precious Pic of Her Sons Supporting Colombia During World Cup

Shakira doesn't mess around when it comes to the World Cup.

The 41-year-old "La Bicicleta" singer cheered on her native country of Colombia during their World Cup game in Russia on Tuesday by posting precious pics of her two sons -- 5-year-old Milan and 3-year-old Sasha -- wearing the Colombian team's yellow soccer jerseys.

‪"Vamos Colombia! 🇨🇴⚽🏆," the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress captioned the photos of her sons, whom she shares with boyfriend and Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique. In the sweet snaps, Milan proudly smiles and shows off the shirt's logo, while Sasha looks ready to hit the field.

‪Vamos Colombia! 🇨🇴⚽🏆‬ A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jun 19, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

Unfortunately for Shakira, Colombia lost 2-1 against Japan. The game's score left the singer "heartbroken," according to the tweet she posted following the match.

While Pique is currently representing Spain in the World Cup, Shakira is on the European leg of her El Dorado World Tour with her two little ones.

For more stars who have been rooting for their countries in the World Cup, check out our gallery below!

