Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker are headed to Fox's new country music soap, Monarch, it was announced Wednesday.

The country music stars will all make special guest appearances throughout the upcoming musical drama's first season.

Monarch, which debuts Sunday, Sept. 11, follows the Roman family, headed by the talented but tough-as-nails "queen of country music" Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon) and her husband, "Texas Truthteller" Albie Roman (Trace Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

In a newly released trailer Wednesday, catch a first look at country A-listers Twain, McBride, Little Big Town and Tucker as they enter the juicy world of Monarch.

Watch the dramatic teaser below.

Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual also star in the series, alongside Adam Croasdell, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani.

Monarch premieres with a two-night event Sunday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 12 on Fox.

