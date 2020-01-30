Shania Twain is getting candid about the interesting circumstances surrounding her marriage to her husband, Frederic Thiebaud.

Frederic was previously married to the 54-year-old country singer's former assistant and close friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud. However, both Shania's marriage to her now ex-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, and Frederic's marriage to Marie-Anne ended after Frederic informed Shania that Robert and Marie-Anne were having an affair. Shania and Robert -- her longtime co-writer and producer -- split in 2008 after 14 years of marriage.

In a new interview with AARP The Magazine, Shania talks about going through depression during this difficult time in her life.

"There were days I didn't really care if tomorrow came," she recalls. "Survival is everything. I was in quicksand. I panicked, like everybody does, but I didn't surrender. I found a way out."

Shania ended up getting close to Frederic because of their shared heartache, and their relationship eventually turned into something more than friendship. They ended up getting engaged in 2010 and married in 2011.

"It's twisted," Shania says of the two ending up together. "But so beautifully twisted."

These days, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer says she's become confident in her wisdom.

"Sometimes I get overwhelmed coping with things, but experience also teaches you how to manage," she shares. "When you get older, you have so much experience at falling and getting up. You're not going to stop falling. But you will get better at getting up and brushing yourself off. I believe that. I've lived it."

She also has a healthier take on body image.

"I'm more comfortable with my body now than I was when I was younger," she reveals. "It was really a struggle back then. But with age, you ask, 'OK, how many more years do I have to live, and do I really want to live them feeling negative about myself and the things I can’t change?'"

"Age brings perspective," she adds about getting older. "Every day I learn something new. And I plan on doing that till the day I die.”

ET spoke with Shania back in June 2017, when she talked about her relationship with Frederic after going through her "devastating" divorce.

"After the divorce phase, Fred was certainly the one to [bring calmness to my life]," she said, adding that her now 18-year-old son with Robert, Eja, was also "the light at the end of the tunnel."

"My son was the beauty out of it all," she said.

