Shania Twain Tour Bus Crashes in Canada, 13 Injured

A bus and and truck carrying a crew working Shania Twain's Queen of Me tour were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Canada, but a rep for the "You're Still the One" songstress tells ET she was not onboard the bus when the crash occurred.

In a statement to ET, Twain's management company, Maverick Management, confirms that one crew bus and one truck were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon. The reps say multiple vehicles "encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather."

The reps went on to say that "members of the production crew who require[d] medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals." The rep added, "We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family."

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police says 13 people were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The RCMP says it initially received a report just after 7 a.m. about a bus that rolled over on the highway.

Lily Rose, who recently joined Twain on tour, spoke to ET at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and said she had just learned about the accident.

"I have not talked to Shania," she tells ET. "We just got off the road 48 hours ago. Luckily everyone's heart is still beating. It's really hard to celebrate with those being our friends."

Twain's tour bus and truck were headed Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon for a show on Thursday, with tour stops scheduled in Calgary (Scotiabank Saddledome), Edmonton (Rogers Place) and Vancouver (Rogers Arena) before returning to Las Vegas in May where Twain will kick off her Come On Over residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

At this moment it's unclear how the accident will impact her touring dates in Canada.

