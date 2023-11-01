Harry Jowsey has officially spoken out following the tragic and "bizarre" death of his new puppy, Bean, who died earlier in the week.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo from the Dancing With the Stars ballroom floor after Halloween night, Jowsey, 26, said that it was a "tough" and "sad week" following the freak accident involving his dog.

According to the Too Hot to Handle star, Bean had been on the couch when Jowsey got up to run to the restroom and came back to find that the pup had fallen off the sofa and landed on her back.

"It was just a freak accident," Jowsey said. "She was literally on the couch with my friend, I went to the toilet and I come out and he's like, 'I don't know what is going on,' and then we rushed to the hospital."

"It's just so bizarre and unfortunate and it just broke my heart," he continued.

The reality TV personality -- standing side by side with DWTS partner Rylee Arnold -- said that they were grateful for Rylee's sister, former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold, who came in and brought some joy back to dancing.

"My sister came in, she uplifted our spirits and the sad moments became a little less," Rylee, 18, said. "But it was hard on both of us."

During their time together in the dance studio, the trio filmed and posted a hilarious video using the song "Nobody's Perfect" by Hannah Montana, seemingly poking fun at the pair's low scores so far this season.

Despite the tragic death, Jowsey and Arnold told ET they were still able to find joy in this week of dancing and said they are looking forward to a new week and focusing their energy on making it through another round of the competition.

"What was great is when we were coming into rehearsals, it would take our mind off of what was happening and I feel like we were still able to have a lot of laughs together and we had a lot of happy moments this week," Rylee said.

"It's just been a tough week but we are here. We are moving forward and there is nothing I can do about it, I just have to be happy," Jowsey added.

The dancer and the content creator have spent the last several weeks facing rumors and speculation that they may be romantically involved and it would appear their raw chemistry is finally starting to help them on the dance floor.

On Halloween, the pair went as alien creatures and danced to "Blinding Lights" by District 78, scoring a 28 out of 40 for their Argentine Tango. Week 6's performance is a massive improvement from the start of the season when the couple scored a four from each judge.

Ultimately, businessman Mauricio Umansky and partner Emma Slater were the ones to go home Tuesday night, leaving eight couples still standing.

