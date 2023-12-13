Shannen Doherty is fighting back against recent claims that her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko, did not cheat on her.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to address what she called an "absolute lie" after sources connected to Iswarienko disputed her version of events to TMZ.

Doherty initially made the shocking revelation on her podcast, Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, stating that she discovered Iswarienko's alleged infidelity before undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor in January.

However, sources close to the photographer contradicted her account to the outlet, asserting that the couple had been living separate lives for two years before the surgery and that Iswarienko was transparent about starting a new relationship.

Responding to the article on Instagram, the Charmed star insisted on the importance of truth.

"Let's Be Clear, the truth matters," Doherty began. She went on to challenge the credibility of the sources and urged TMZ to conduct more due diligence. She also addressed those she believes are attempting to distort the truth, stating, "trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere."

Doherty, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer that has spread to her brain and bones, emphasized that she would provide further details about her marriage and the alleged affair on her podcast.

The actress and Iswarienko, a photographer, had been married since 2011. Doherty filed for divorce in April of this year, citing "irreconcilable differences."

On her podcast, she claimed, "I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years."

"To not go in that surgery, even though -- being very clear -- he wanted to go. I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed. At the end of the day I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone that I loved with all my heart," she said.

Doherty said that she became "obsessed" with finding out what happened with her ex's alleged affair.

"You share 14 years together and you cheated, doesn't that person deserve the absolute truth?" she asked.

Doherty admitted that even though she'd always said infidelity was a deal breaker for her, she did go "back and forth" on whether to end her marriage.

"I didn't walk away right away. I couldn't. I was so confused," she said. "I was also on steroids and a lot of stuff from brain surgery because they didn't want my brain to swell."

Doherty also claimed that she spoke to her ex's alleged "girlfriend."

"I finally had to come to that hard truth and file for divorce," she said. "It was embarrassing. I'm horrified that I can't keep a relationship together. I think it's a reflection on me. Although, this one, eh, I think it's on him."

While Doherty said she takes responsibility for some of the issues in her marriage, she added, "I do not take responsibility for the demise of my marriage because I am not a quitter."

Doherty was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994 and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003. She shared that she's still "good friends" with Salomon.

"I still believe in love," she added.

In April, Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage. At the time, Doherty's rep confirmed the news in a statement to ET, sharing that "divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

