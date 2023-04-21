Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko are calling it quits after 11 years of marriage. ET can confirm the actress filed for divorce from her husband on Friday.

Doherty's rep, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news in a statement to ET Friday evening, sharing, "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted."

"Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," the statement continued

The pair tied the knot in October 2011, and according to the divorce filing -- obtained by TMZ, who were the first to report the news -- the estranged couple first separated back in January.

Additionally, Doherty is seeking spousal support. TMZ reports that the couple did not have a prenup.

Doherty has been with Iswarienko throughout her high-profile battle with breast cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in February 2015, and subsequently underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and treatment.

She went into remission in 2016, but announced in 2020 that her cancer had returned as Stage 4 breast cancer, and has been open in her battle against the illness.

Hours before news of her divorce filing broke, Doherty shared a poignant message to Instagram, in a post that simply read, "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect."

