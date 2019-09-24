Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary has spoken out after his wife, Linda O’Leary, was charged in connection with a fatal boat accident in August.

Two people were killed and three were injured as a result of the incident on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada, on Aug. 24.



“Now that the authorities have concluded their thorough investigation, I have no further comment other than to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those who lost loved ones in this awful tragedy,” Kevin told ET through his agent, Jay Sures, Co-President of United Talent Agency. “Our hearts go out to them.”

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, a thorough investigation of the accident led to Linda, 56, being charged with Careless Operation of a Vessel, which goes against the Canada Shipping Act’s Small Vessel Regulations.

She is set to appear in the Provincial Offences Court in Parry Sound, Ontario, on Oct. 29.

Another passenger, 57-year-old New Yorker Richard Ruh, has also been charged, with Failing to Exhibit Navigation Light while Underway, contrary to the Canada Shipping Act’s Collision Regulations.

After the accident occurred in August, Kevin told ET in a statement that he was cooperating with authorities.

"Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident," he said. "I am fully cooperating with authorities."

"Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time," he added. "My thoughts are with all the families affected."

A rep for Kevin told TMZ that Linda had been driving the boat at the time of the crash and that she was administered a DUI test the night of the accident and passed.

The deceased were Gary Poltash, a 64-year-old Florida resident, who died at the scene, according to police, and 48-year-old Canadian resident Susanne Brito, who died in a hospital three days later as a result of her injuries.

