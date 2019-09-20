Selena Gomez Lives Out 'Shark Tank' Dream

Selena Gomez is living out a dream!

On Thursday, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec took to Instagram to reveal that the 27-year-old pop star stopped by the set of the show with some of her friends -- siblings Caroline and Connar Franklin, and YouTube star Aaron Carpenter.

"Guess who made it into the tank!" Herjavec captioned a smiling shot of himself with Gomez, who sported jeans, a white shirt and big hoop earrings for the occasion.

The Franklin sisters also documented their time on the ABC series, sharing snaps with Herjavec and the other sharks, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner.

In the pics, Gomez and her friends make silly faces with the cast, sit in the sharks' chairs, get some business advice from O'Leary and go on a tour hosted by Greiner.

Gomez's visit to the show was part of her July birthday gift from her pals. At the time, Gomez was shocked and delighted to receive a personalized video message from Cuban for her 27th birthday and even more excited when she learned about her upcoming visit to the set.

"Not many of you know but I am obsessed with Shark Tank," she captioned a video of herself learning about her gift. "Two of my best friends nailed my gift 😁."

Watch the video below for more on Gomez.

