Wizards of Waverly Place stars David Henrie and Selena Gomez are ready for a reboot!

In an interview with ET’s Denny Directo, Henrie exclusively reveals that he and his former co-star discuss bringing back the beloved Russo family "all the time."

"It's not formal," the 30-year-old actor says. "But, Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be, and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing."

Henrie and Gomez, who played siblings Justin and Alex Russo, respectively, on the Disney Channel show from 2007 to 2012, have even thought up a plan of what could be next for their family of wizards.

"We want to start the show like a few years later," Henrie says. "Start them off at the worst place ever so that way throughout the series you give them a nice, beautiful arch of reuniting. Start them off divided."

"Alex is a fashionista, off killing it in some other part of the realm," he continues. "Justin's, like, the principal [of WizTech] who has a family now… [Jake T. Austin's] Max has the sub shop, but it's run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together."

This isn’t the first time the former Disney stars have expressed their hopes of reuniting. In an Instagram Story back in 2017, Gomez and Henrie imagined what their Wizards characters might be doing today.

"You have kids. Alex is for sure single," Gomez said, while Henrie agreed, saying, "Yeah, Justin has, like, 15 children. Alex is single; she's still trying to find herself. She's now, like, 25, and she's trying to figure things out."

"Max is lucky if he's even found himself. Like, he's literally lost," Henrie continued, while the "Wolves" singer laughed. "He now just makes sandwiches on the street."

While fans might have to wait for an official reboot announcement, Henrie is busy with a new film titled This Is the Year, which he directed, wrote and starred in alongside other Disney stars Gregg Sulkin, Jake Short and Vanessa Marano.

Henrie also has his hands full with 6-month-old daughter Pia, who he reveals is spoiled by "Auntie Selena," who has even babysat.

"She got Pia a whole little sweater," Henrie gushes to ET. "Selena gave her all her special clothes she made."

