David Henrie is sharing his first child’s name!



On Saturday, he and wife Maria Cahill Henrie held a baby shower, where the soon-to-be parents announced the name for their baby girl -- Pia.



“It’s been six decades since there’s been a Henrie girl, so we are overjoyed to welcome little Pia Henrie into the world,” David tells ET.



The name, which means “loving” in Latin, was written across a layered cake at the gathering that was topped with a little gold tiara, which the 29-year-old actor hilariously admitted in a video on his Instagram Story is in fact not edible.

He also shared images of the other tasty treats from the event, which were all bright pastel colors and arranged on multi-tiered trays.



The couple was married in 2017 and revealed last September that they were expecting their first child in September when they shared the gender reveal video. In it, Maria pops a big black balloon over their heads, which showers them with pink glitter.



“ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL,” he captioned the clip. “Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing “I Loved Her First”. I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother.”

Pia is expected to arrive on March 17. According to our insider, Maria and her big Irish family would be thrilled to have Pia come into the world on Saint Patrick's Day!



