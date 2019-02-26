Congrats to Whitney Bischoff!

TheBachelor alum is expecting her first child with husband Ricky Angel, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday. Bischoff shared the news alongside a sweet photo of herself and Angel in their soon-to-be bundle of joy's nursery, revealing that she's seven months pregnant.

"Sorry I've been MIA, I've been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months. We are so excited to welcome our little man in May. As you can tell, Lillie can’t wait to be a big sis! 😇Thank you @londonwalderinteriordesign for helping us create the coziest space for our little one. 💙💙💙 @rickyrange16," the blonde beauty captioned the pic.

Bachelor alums quickly took to the comments to share their well wishes. "Omg congrats!!! To you and Ricky! Can't wait for you to bring an 'Angel into the world," Andi Dorfman wrote alongside a kissy emoji.

"It's just the best thing ever!!!! I can't wait to meet him Whit," added Carly Waddell. "Can Bella call dibs on him now for a husband????... also YOURE LITERALLY GLOWING."

Bischoff previously got engaged to Chris Soules on his season of The Bachelor, though they broke up just months after their finale aired, in May 2015. The fertility nurse then met Angel on Bumble. The pair tied the knot in a beautiful Cape Cod ceremony in October 2017, attended by Waddell, her husband, Evan Bass, Kaitlyn Bristowe and her then-fiance Shawn Booth.

