Congrats to Ryan Coogler!

The Black Panther director and co-writer has a lot to celebrate as the Marvel movie took home three of the seven awards it was nominated for at Sunday's Academy Awards. While walking the red carpet at the awards show, his wife, Zinzi Evans, was photographed sporting a sizable baby bump.

Evans stunned in a curve-hugging black gown at the event, while Coogler proudly stood beside her in a gray suit. The pair's outing came just a week after Evans' hairstylist, Alexander Armand, posted a photo of the couple before they attended the 2019 Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 17.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Coogler, 32, married Evans in 2016. In a previous interview with Hot97, the director opened up about their longtime romance, explaining how she was a crucial part of his success in college and subsequent Hollywood career.

“My wife, she was my girl at the time, [and] they had a software where you could write screenplays,” he shared. “I was trying to write in Microsoft Word. It’s impossible because your format gotta be right. I was broke, playing football on the little scholarship money. And my wife scrapped together some cheese and bought me Final Draft, which is the software that you write your movies on.”

In a February 2018 interview with YBF, Coogler said that directing Black Panther made him want to have daughters. “I found I want daughters real, real bad,” he said. “Like, plural. I thought, making Fruitvale Station, I want kids. But like, on this one, I have to have some daughters.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Black Panther's' Oscar Wins Are Marvel's First Ever

The Women of 'Black Panther' Crush the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Ryan Coogler to Write and Direct ‘Black Panther' Sequel

Related Gallery