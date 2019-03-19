David Henrie is officially a father!

The 29-year-old former Disney Channel star and his wife, Maria Cahill, welcomed their first child, daughter Pia, on Tuesday, ET has exclusively learned. Pia was born in Los Angeles, and weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz.

Last week, Henrie exclusively talked to ET about the name they had chosen for their baby girl, which means "loving" in Latin.

"It's been six decades since there's been a Henrie girl, so we are overjoyed to welcome little Pia Henrie into the world," the former Wizards of Waverly Place star told ET.

The Henries revealed they were expecting their first child together last September. The couple has been married since April 2017.

"ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. I'm a Poppa!!!!!!!" Henrie wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the gender reveal. "I'm so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing 'I Loved Her First.' That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun! I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother #baby #itsagirl #shotgun #poppa #dad."

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

