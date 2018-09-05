'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star David Henrie Expecting Baby Girl

Congrats to David Henrie and Maria Cahill!

A little more than a year after the couple said 'I do,' the twosome have announced that they will soon be welcoming a bundle of joy into their lives. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old former Wizards of Waverly Place star revealed on Instagram that his wife is expecting a baby girl.

"ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing 'I Loved Her First,'" Henrie wrote alongside a video of the gender reveal. "That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun! I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother 😂😂😂 #baby #itsagirl #shotgun #poppa #dad."

Additionally, the actor also took to Instagram Story to share how his life has become better since marrying Cahill.

"After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that's indescribable. I'd never felt before and made me such a better person," he wrote alongside a Boomerang of himself and his wife. "I cannot wait to see what being a poppa brings. I cannot wait!!"

Henrie and the former Miss Delaware got married in April of 2017. "I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her. Now, almost three years later, it's almost surreal that we're finally getting married," the onetime Disney Channel actor said in a statement to ET at the time. "We're so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can't wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate."

Henrie isn't the only former Disney Channel star who is expecting a baby. Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano is pregnant with her second child, as is Hilary Duff.

Meanwhile, former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck, whose wife, Paige O'Brien, is pregnant with the couple's first child, told ET last month that he can't wait to be a father. He also revealed that his former Grandfathered co-star, John Stamos, has already been giving him parenting advice.

