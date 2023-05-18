Imitation is the highest form of flattery!

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran recreated Martha Stewart's viral Sport Illustrated's Swimsuit cover with her own take on the stunning shot. Sitting in her New York City apartment, Corcoran donned a white swimsuit and orange cover-up, similar to the one Stewart is seen wearing on the cover, and posed for her own photo, glittering yellow diamond ring included.

"I can’t cook, but I sure can swim. @si_swimsuit @marthastewart48," the 74-year-old businesswoman captioned the post.

Corcoran's take on Stewart's cover photo comes after the lifestyle mogul became the oldest woman ever to grace the cover of the annual issue, at 81 years old. Stewart is one of four cover girls on Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue, with Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader also gracing the cover.

Following the online reveal of this year's cover stars Monday, Stewart spoke to Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, where he shared that she "liked" the cover photo and was "shaking" as it was announced. Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic for the issue and said she wore nine different bathing suits.

Stewart shared that in November she got a call asking her to shoot the campaign and was told it would take place in January.

"To be on the cover at my age was a challenge and I think I met the challenge. I didn’t starve myself but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months, I went to Pilates every other day and that was great," she said. "It was kind of fun."

Stewart credited "good living" and "successful living" to how she looks on the cover, and feels people should stop focusing on aging while stressing the importance of eating well and exercising.

Stewart also posted about the experience on Instagram, calling it an "opportunity of a lifetime."

"I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! My motto has always been: 'when you’re through changing, you’re through,' so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime? I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in," She wrote. "Changing, evolving, and being fearless - those are all very good things, indeed. Check out the photos from the feature at the link in bio and be sure to pick up my cover issue on newsstands May 18th!"

Although the home and garden guru has received much praise for her photo shoot, Stewart shared that she's also been faced with some negativity.

"They’re very good," Stewart told Variety about the feedback she has got via social media. "There are only a few naysayers saying, 'The pictures are over-retouched.' But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing."

She also pushed back against claims that she's had work done, instead crediting her healthy diet, skin doctors and a little bit of filler for her youthful look.

"Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me," she admitted. "I really and truly don’t do a lot."

RELATED CONTENT:

The Secret to Martha Stewart's Glowing 'SI' Cover Look Is on Sale Now

Martha Stewart Reacts to Plastic Surgery Rumors After Swimsuit Cover

Martha Stewart Is a 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover Model at 81

Martha Stewart Shares Her Celebrity Crush and More in a Game of Sip or Spill (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery