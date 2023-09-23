Sharna Burgess Reveals Her Stunning Engagement Ring: See the Pics

Sharna Burgess is excited to be a fiancée, and she wants the world to know it!

The former Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Friday night and gave fans an up-close look at her stunning engagement ring. She posted a sweet video of Brian Austin Green's children and their 1-year-old sone, Zane, placing their hands on top of each other before Burgess places her hand last to show off the ring.

She also took to her Instagram Stories and shared video of the happy couple enjoying the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. In that short video shot alongside Green, Burgess raises her drink to flaunt the ring. She also posted a selfie video, in which she raises her hand and again shows off the ring.

The couple announced the engagement news on the latest episode of their Old-ish podcast.

"He proposed to me!" Burgess exclaimed, with her fiancé confirming, "I did the thing."

"We've been engaged for a minute. We've been engaged for, like, two months. Brian proposed to me," she said, before he noted that he popped the question on his 50th birthday in July.

"Sharna threw me this surprise party, and I was like, 'That's a perfect place to do it. She'd never see it coming,'" he said.

Burgess went on to recall the proposal itself, which included Green's children with his ex, Megan Fox -- Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 -- and his and his soon-to-be wife's son, Zane, 1. Green also shares to Kassius, 21, with his ex, Vanessa Marcil.

"The kids come in with him. Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box. And they all come in there and they stand next to Brian, and he takes the box from Journey, and he says, 'Would you spend the rest of your life with us?'" Burgess recalled. "I was just looking at him like, 'I can't believe this is really happening.'"

In that same podcast episode, Burgess shared that "my last name will be Green."

"It's about to be," she said, "and it makes me so happy."

Congrats!

