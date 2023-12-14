Shawn Booth Welcomes First Child With Dre Joseph, Shares Sweet Photo

Baby Booth is here! On Wednesday, Shawn Booth took to his Instagram Story to announce that Audrey "Dre" Joseph gave birth to their first child the day before.

The Bachelorette alum posted the happy news alongside a photo of the newborn's feet, writing, "Baby Booth arrived yesterday and is healthy & perfect."

"Mom is an absolute rockstar & did incredible!" Booth added of Joseph, before concluding, "Everything went super smooth and we couldn't be more grateful. Best feeling in the world."

Instagram / Shawn Booth

The following day, Booth took to Instagram to give an update on his family.

"We are so fortunate and grateful," Booth said in a video. "Baby Booth is perfect and Dre is doing absolutely amazing. She's a rockstar and killed it in there. So awesome to watch. She's recovering so good right now."

In the caption of his post, Booth, who promised to introduce the little one via Instagram soon, wrote, "Baby B. has me in my feels, in need of coffee and a lot more storage on my phone for pictures & videos. Thanks for the messages, and THANK YOU TO ALL THE NURSES & DOCTORS!"

Back in July, Booth, who was previously engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe, announced that he was going to be a dad. At the time, he said the news was "a big surprise" to both him and the mother, whom he described as "somebody who I've been close with for years."

"This wasn't something that was planned, but it will be and is the most beautiful surprise I've ever had in my life," he said. "And it's gonna be very special. I can't wait. I'm ready. I'm 37 years old. I've always wanted to be a dad."

Shortly thereafter, Booth revealed the mom-to-be was Joseph, a 30-year-old photographer he met five years ago when she took pictures at his gym.

The duo, who didn't discuss the status of their relationship, said they had a girl name and a boy name picked out for their little one, and noted that the child will have the last name Booth and a middle name that incorporates Joseph's name.

