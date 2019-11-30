Shawn Mendes is feeling under the weather.

The "Mercy" singer apologized to fans for having to cancel his concert in Brazil on Saturday, after coming down with laryngitis and a sinus infection.

"Sao Paulo, I’m so so sorry to have to tell you this, but today I woke up feeling ill, and went to the doctor, to find out I have laryngitis and a sinus infection which has caused swelling of my vocal cords," Mendes, 21, wrote on his social media. "It breaks my heart to do this but my doctors told me I can not perform tonight or it would risk long term damage to my voice."



"I love you all so much and apologize from the bottom of my heart as I wish I could be there on stage tonight. I promise I will make it up to you next time I’m back in South America. Te Amo," he concluded his post.

On Twitter, he followed up his announcement by adding, "Im so sorry ❤️."

Im so sorry ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 30, 2019

Mendes isn't scheduled to perform until Dec. 3 at the Rio Olympic Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He will then take his world tour to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 6.

Just last weekend, Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello heated up the American Music Awards stage, performing a steamy rendition of their song, "Señorita."

There was no denying the chemistry between the two as Cabello seductively called Mendes over for a passionate embrace. They stroked each other, they breathed into each other's faces and had the entire audience squealing in anticipation of what we were sure was going to be a full-on makeout session. But alas, no kiss! That night, the two also received an AMA for Collaboration of the Year for "Señorita."

Relive the moments below.

