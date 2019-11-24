Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes know how to get the crowd moving and grooving!

The singers and real-life couple took the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, delivering a highly anticipated performance of their song "Señorita." Introduced by Ciara, Cabello kicked things off in a curve-hugging red dress, before Mendes emerged at the front of the stage, playing his guitar.

There was no denying the chemistry between the two as Cabello seductively called Mendes over for a passionate embrace. They stroked each other, they breathed into each other's faces and had the entire audience squealing in anticipation of what we were sure was going to be a full-on makeout session. But alas, no kiss!

The look of horror in Taylor’s eyes is me watching Shawn and Camila preform #AMAs2019pic.twitter.com/thT95jnz6Q — RJ (@RJsCruelSummer) November 25, 2019

📹 | Taylor Swift’s expression during Shawn and Camila’s performance #AMAspic.twitter.com/iNRSLopdV4 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 25, 2019

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Cabello and Mendes received an AMA nomination for Collaboration of the Year for "Señorita."

It's a great time for Cabello, who is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, Romance, on Dec. 6. Fans have already heard six tracks from the LP, including "Shameless," "Liar," "Easy" and "Cry for Me." Earlier this month, she dropped "Living Proof," which she said was her favorite track that she wrote for Romance.

"'There’s God in every move.... and you’re the living proof,'" she wrote, quoting her new song's lyrics. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I hope you guys love it as much as I do."

This week, Cabello and Mendes also received a GRAMMY nomination for "Señorita."

"Nominated for a Grammy with my favorite person !!!!!!!! @shawnmendes EEEEEEEPPP!!!!!! congrats to all our friends who got nominated too 💕💕💕 thank you @recordingacademy 💕," she wrote on Wednesday, following the news.

Meanwhile, the last time the two performed their hit song at an awards show, they got viewers whirled up when they thought the couple was going to kiss on stage. Relive the MTV Video Music Awards moment in the video below.

