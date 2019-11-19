Camila Cabello is opening up about her romance with Shawn Mendes!

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 22-year-old singer reveals why the start of her relationship with Mendes was awkward and how it eventually evolved into a romance.

"During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend," she says of her 2015 track with Mendes, 21. "I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career."

"I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings," she continues. "It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird."

While Cabello notes that "an energy was there from the beginning" with Mendes, the pair "didn't spend as much time together" after "I Know What You Did Last Summer" dropped.

"Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing," Cabello says, likely in reference to their June 2019 song, "Senorita."

"For me, it just brought it back," she says.

Last month, Mendes told a group of fans the exact date he and Cabello became boyfriend-girlfriend, which actually came during their first of many PDA sightings.

"We haven't been dating for that long," he said at the time. "We've been dating since July 4 officially."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Lorraine last month, Cabello confessed that she's "so happy" in her relationship.

"I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me," Cabello, who also confirmed she's written songs about Mendes, said. "Yeah, I’m really happy."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

