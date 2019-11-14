Camila Cabello capped off a strong night with a surprise gift for her fans.

The acclaimed songstress took to Instagram Thursday night to reveal that not only is the pre-order for her upcoming album Romance now live, but that she's dropping a new single from the forthcoming album to celebrate.

"PREORDER FOR ROMANCE 🌹 IS LIVE NOW I JUST CANT WAIT," Cabello captioned what appears to be album art for Romance.

As for the new single, "Living Proof," Cabello said it's "ONE OF MY FAVE SONGS I WROTE FOR THE ALBUM."

"'There’s God in every move.... and you’re the living proof,'" she wrote, quoting her new song's lyrics. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I hope you guys love it as much as I do."

The incredibly romantic, sensual song includes lovingly idealized lyrics describing a perfect romance -- which will undoubtedly be interpreted by some to refer to her relationship with Shawn Mendes.

"Tell me something, but say it with your hands, slow/ When you touch me, paint me like a Van Gogh (Oh)/ I wanna study every inch of you/ 'Til you trust me to make the angels come through, Cabello sings in the dreamy tune, later crooning, "Countin' freckles, as they run down your spine/ Show your demons, and I might show you mine."

The new music comes just hours after Cabello received the Best Pop Song Award at this year's Latin GRAMMYs for her duet with Alejandro Sanz, "Mi Persona Favorita."

Cabello wasn't at the event -- where she was also nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year -- because she was in New York City at the First Annual Time 100 Next gala. However, she took to Twitter to share her excitement and appreciation for the win.

"I cANNOT BELIEVE that 1. I got to write a song with a person that I look up to so much 2. That he’s become such a good friend to me 3. That we wrote this song me thinking of my sister and him his baby, 4. That we WON A @LatinGRAMMYs FOR IT!!!! MI QUERIDO AMIGO @AlejandroSanz," she tweeted.

Check out the video below for more on the latest Camila Cabello news. Her upcoming album, Romance, comes out Dec. 6.

