She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is not slowing down in season four!

Adora (Aimee Carrero), Glimmer (Karen Fukuhara) and Catra (AJ Michalka) all have big roles to step into after last season's powerful finale, and the new episodes of the Netflix animation series will kick off with the rises of Queen Glimmer as leader of the Rebellion and Catra as co-leader of the Horde.



The Princess Alliance will have to make historic strides in order to keep the Horde at bay, especially with the looming threat of Hode Prime coming around. As Carrero told ET during New York Comic Con, this will mean a whole lot of growing up, especially for Adora, when a shocking discovery about Etheria will make her question everything she previously thought she knew.



“Adora is facing a new challenge in that she finally feels super secure in who she is, where she comes from. She feels like she’s got a really good handle on She-Ra, and then her relationships get tested, specifically with Glimmer,” Carrero told ET. “So that’s what she’s about this season: trying to figure out her relationship, how to deal with Glimmer’s new role.”



That new role for Glimmer is the aforementioned position as Queen. But before Glimmer steps into her new status, she has to practice using her powers and avoid Shadow Weaver’s mind games. ET has an exclusive clip of Glimmer and Shadow Weaver's (Lorraine Toussaint) confrontation in the garden -- watch above!



At NYCC, Fukuhara admitted that Glimmer has a lot to deal with herself in the new role as queen. “It’s a little bit of a struggle, but it’s a learning curve for her,” she said. In fact, the simple phrase she used to tease season four for fans was "broken relationships."



For even more on ET's chat with the leading ladies of She-Ra, watch the video below.

Season four of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power beings streaming Tuesday, Nov. 5, on Netflix.

