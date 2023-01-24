Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Welcome First Child Together
Time for a celebration! Shemar Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are new parents.
The S.W.A.T. star and the model have welcomed a baby girl, the actor's rep confirmed to ET Tuesday evening.
"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl," Moore's rep shared in a statement to People. "The family is very happy and healthy."
Moore announced the news that he and Dizon were expecting a baby earlier this month, during a teaser for his upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
"In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," the 52-year-old actor said. Moore went on to explain that he and Dizon were expecting a daughter, whom they planned to name Frankie. No official name announcement has yet been made.
During his appearance on Hudson's talk show -- which is set to air on Thursday, Jan. 26 -- Moore says he's "so excited" for fatherhood.
He goes on to admit, "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. ...My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."
This is Moore's first child. Dizon, 39, is mom already a mom to a daughter, Charli, and a son, Kaiden, from previous relationships.
Congrats to the happy couple!
