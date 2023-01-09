Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month.
"In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," he said. The actor went on to explain that he and Dizon are expecting a daughter, whom they plan to name Frankie.
To celebrate the actor expanding his family, scroll down to discover more about Dizon, Moore's girlfriend and fellow actress.
She's an Actress and a Model
Both Moore and Dizon work in TV and entertainment. According to her IMDb, Dizon has appeared on shows including True Blood, Hawaii Five-0, and Days of Our Lives.
She is also a model signed with the model and talent agency Wilhelmina Los Angeles. Dizon recently did a spring campaign for Merle Norman Cosmetics.
Mother of Two
Dizon has two children -- Kaiden, 16, and Charli, 5 -- from previous relationships.
The 39-year-old actress shares her daughter with fellow actor Stephen Bishop. In December 2016, they attended the premiere of 20th Century Fox's Why Him? in Los Angeles.
Open to More Children
Dizon is expecting her third child with Moore, but shared that she is open and excited about the possibility of having more children in the future! In a video the couple posted to social media that revealed their baby's sex, Dizon talks about her hopes for her family's future.
“I would love a boy because my boy is easy. I could have 10 of him, but kinda want a girl because then we can have one more. 'Cause if I have a boy, then we’re one and done and that’s not OK with me […] I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together," she explained.
Private Relationship
Thus far, Moore and Dizon have kept their relationship out of the public eye. It is unclear when the pair began dating, or how they met. Before posting the video on Monday, the couple had not posted each other on Instagram.
However, back in 2017, Moore spoke to Watch! magazine about wanting to settle down.
"I want to be a family man," he shared at the time. "I want to be a father, I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with. I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life. In my personal life."
