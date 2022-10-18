Sheryl Berkoff Lowe has always been a jewelry lover, so much so, that she launched her own namesake line, Sheryl Lowe Jewelry, filled with gorgeous bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings, pendants, and chains, in 2006.

Lowe's designs, made to make you feel empowered, have been worn by stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cameron Diaz, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, and her husband, Rob Lowe, who influenced her men's collection, aptly named Mr. Lowe.

"My jewelry was born from the desire to have pieces that should be worn anywhere, anytime. ... I wanted to create the jewelry that I wanted to wear, but couldn’t find, and jewelry that I could layer and wear to any occasion, whether it's a girls' lunch, dinner date, or to a black tie event," she tells ET.

Her signature style: "I am a true follower and believer in layering and texturing, and keeping things fresh and fun. ... I am inspired by mixing gold and silver chains with diamonds. I also love to create classical looks with black diamonds and show them on black chains."

Sheryl Lowe/Instagram

Other sources of inspiration for Lowe include her travels, books, different eras of music, and of course, her loved ones.

"My husband's vibe is similar to my line, which is classic and timeless, with a bit of an edge. ... He appreciates fun and likes things that will stand the test of time. ... I just design things I think he would look hot in. ... I like to surprise him," she shares.

And the couple has an eye for style when it comes to picking out the perfect presents for each other.

"My husband loves to buy me gifts, especially one-of-a-kind pieces. I still have the first one he bought me, which is a vintage sapphire and diamond gothic cross pendant. I wear it on a piece of leather and mix it with all my beaded necklaces," the former makeup artist dishes.

Sheryl Lowe/Instagram

"The most special piece I own is my vintage three-diamond engagement ring. It was the moment I saw the rest of my life," she adds.

Other than rocking her jewelry while out and about, the actor shows his love for his designer wife by motivating her to pursue her dreams.

"He encourages me to follow my passion. He understands and supports an artist's drive. I have been known to work all day and into the night and he supports that," Lowe notes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rob Lowe Spills His Secret to Keeping in Shape (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Rob Lowe REACTS to Gwyneth Paltrow's Confession She Learned Sex Tips From His Wife

Rob Lowe Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute To Wife Sheryl Berkoff

Rob Lowe Shares On-Set Stories From 'Austin Powers' & 'Wayne's World'