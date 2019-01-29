Hoping the ‘90s classic She’s All That gets a remake someday soon? Well, you're not alone!



Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the hit high school comedy’s release, prompting ET to chat with some of the film’s stars about what they think if the movie were to get a new lease on life.

“Maybe seeing that come back would be fun to watch,” said Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Zack Siler, the high school hotshot who ultimately learns the error of his ways in the film. “I wouldn't want to be in it, but it would be fun to kind see what other people’s take would be.”



However, not everyone is so willing to see the romantic comedy get a remake. Matthew Lillard, who portrayed the reality star who stole Zach’s girlfriend, setting in motion the bet at the center of the film, isn’t a fan of the prospect.



“I don't think it's a good idea at all,” Lillard professed to ET. “Nobody should do that.”



Rachael Leigh Cook, the actress behind Laney, the dorky art student who Zach is convinced he can turn into a prom queen, had some thoughts about whether or not the concept would even fly in the #MeToo and #TimesUp era.



“We'd be taken to task big time in this socio-political climate for sure, but I think that people do forget that the movie is about Freddie's character doing something that is wrong, that he knows is wrong,” she said, defending the film. “But he does learn his lesson and, yeah, maybe I should have not ended up with my character … with his character at the end but, I don’t know, I don’t want to watch that movie.”

Prinze Jr. argued that the film tries to be as authentic as possible within the confines of the story.

“I thought it was a really cool representation of teenagers in a very sort of John Hughes vibe where they were funny in an extreme situation but they were still honest about who they were,” he explained.



And, as we learned by talking with the cast, all these years later, they are still very fond of each other. Cook even took the time to share the impact of getting to know the late Paul Walker during production.



“Paul was an awesome actor. I always like to remind people of that because its so easy to be just like, ‘Wow. You’re just so hot,'" she shared. “I think it's so sad that we have to lose someone to know about the great things that they did.”



She also shared this touching impression of her co-star, Prinze Jr.: “He is just the sweetest human you can ever want to meet. I know it's not exciting TV to say that but he’s just a quality person.”



Back in the day, ET visited the set of the film where Prinze Jr. reciprocated Cook's glowing admiration, stating that although the film centers on her character’s metamorphosis, he considers it a stretch that she’d ever NOT be all that.



“It's hard to make Rachael look bad,” he stated. “It's not that big of a makeover but it's as good as they can do... she's beautiful, not hard to act with her at all.”



Get more reactions to the film’s 20th anniversary in the clip below.



