It's the first day of spring, and Zac Efron celebrated in very Efron-esque style -- he went shirtless!

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a sweet video of him and his 32-year-old brother, Dylan, and 3-year-old sister, Olivia. In the video, both Zac and Dylan look like spitting images of one another, wearing black shorts and black hats. They're both showing off their chiseled abs while holding Olivia's hands and jumping in and out of the crashing waves.

At one point, Zac holds his little sister, smiles and plants a sweet kiss on her cheek. The short but adorable video had everyone in the comments section melting. One follower commented, "Someone make this man a father 🔥🥵." Another follower commented, "The daddy energy wow 🥵."

Zac's no stranger to posting these kinds of vids with his siblings. Back in November, he shared a montage of clips showing the family's Thanksgiving celebration.

The strong sibling bond is exactly what helped Zac portray wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. He spoke with ET back in December and said his relationship with Dylan helped inspire and inform his performance.

"I can't say it didn't come into play," Efron shared. "This movie's about brothers, at the core of it, and you know, I'm a big brother myself. I love him to death. But there's a certain kind of relationship -- it's just the brother bond."

"So, of course I thought about him a lot over the course of this movie," Efron added. "And I know that that connection, in the movie, is something that Kevin Von Erich really appreciated about it, so it makes me proud."

