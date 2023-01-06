A shooting on the set of an upcoming music video for French Montana and Rob49 left multiple injured on Thursday night. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Miami Gardens, Florida restaurant, The Licking, where the two rappers were filming.

According to CBS4, the Miami Gardens Police Department confirmed that "multiple people" had been shot. At least four victims required air rescue and were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

ET has reached out to the Miami Gardens Police Department for comment.

"There were multiple shots fired, it sounded like an assault rifle," witness Ced Mogul told CBS4.

Mogul said there were 10 to 15 gunshots and people on the set began scattering everywhere.

"When we heard the gunshots... people started running, some people had blood on their shirts, some people were crying on the ground," Mogul said. "It's just tragic."

According to some reports, Rob49 was one of the victims shot.

Mogul provided a video to NBC6 taken prior to the shooting of French Montana and Rob49 sitting in the backseat of a car on the music video set. He says that the altercation stemmed after someone was robbed on set. This has not been confirmed by police.

ET has reached out to a rep for French Montana.

This story is developing...

RELATED CONTENT:

Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial, Faces 22 Years in Prison This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Tory Lanez Assault Trial: Everything You Need To Know

Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Felony Assault Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Speaks Out Amid Tory Lanez Trial