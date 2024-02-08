Sales & Deals

Shop Amazon's Sweet Deals on Chocolates, Candy and Cookies That Will Arrive by Valentine's Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Valentine's Day Chocolate
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:28 PM PST, February 8, 2024

Send your loved ones something sweet by shopping Amazon's Valentine's Day deals on their favorite treats.

Valentine’s Day is coming right up on Wednesday, and nothing says "I love you" quite like satisfying your sweetheart's sweet tooth. Whether for your wife, Galentines, colleagues, or your mom, chocolate and heart-shaped candy are among the main attractions of February 14.

With the clock ticking to find last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, Amazon just launched a huge sale on sweets. For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save on Valentine's Day candy, chocolates and cookies. The sugar-coated deals include favorites from Ferrero Rocher, Lindt, Tate's and so much more.

Save on Valentine's Day Treats

Sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand in hand. Gifting chocolate is ingrained into the holiday and when it comes to choosing them for the special people in your life, there is no shortage of options. To help you find the best Amazon Valentine's Day deals, we rounded up all the chocolate, candy and other desserts that will make hearts sing.

Below, find Valentine's Day candy and chocolate deals that you can gift on their own, or pair them with other classics like flowers and jewelry. Amazon's speedy delivery will ensure that these presents arrive right on time for your celebrations.

Lindt Mini Pralines

Lindt Mini Pralines
Amazon

Lindt Mini Pralines

This best-selling selection of gourmet chocolate pralines includes decadent dark chocolate and milk chocolate varieties with luscious fillings like hazelnut, praline, caramel, raspberry and nougat.

$12 $10

Shop Now

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Heart, 24 Count

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Heart, 24 Count
Amazon

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Heart, 24 Count

Share a little love with a bulk box of Hershey's smooth, milk chocolate hearts filled with fluffy, gooey marshmallow. 

$46 $37

Shop Now

Ferrero Rocher Collection, 48 Count

Ferrero Rocher Collection, 48 Count
Amazon

Ferrero Rocher Collection, 48 Count

For a little variety, this luxury gift box that's filled with 48 irresistible chocolates includes the original milk chocolate and hazelnut Ferrero Rocher along with the white almond, cream and coconut of Raffaello, and the rich dark chocolate of Rondnoir.

$26 $22

Shop Now

Ferrero Rocher, 42 Count

Ferrero Rocher, 42 Count
Amazon

Ferrero Rocher, 42 Count

Ferrero Rocher chocolates have all the chocolate flavor you need, plus a little hazelnut crunch.

$21 $16

Shop Now

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts, 36 Count

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts, 36 Count
Amazon

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts, 36 Count

Is your mouth watering yet? These peanut butter hearts are best paired with a card and flowers to sweeten up any Valentine's Day celebration.

$33 $26

Shop Now

SweeTARTS Conversation Hearts

SweeTARTS Conversation Hearts
Amazon

SweeTARTS Conversation Hearts

Let a candy gift box do the talking this Valentine's day, and say "I love you" with the sweet and tangy taste of traditional Sweet Tarts candy. 

$28 $24

Shop Now

Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies, 4 Bags

Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies, 4 Bags
Amazon

Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies, 4 Bags

Treat your loved ones to a bake shop quality snack with these delicious Tate's chocolate chip cookies. The thin chocolate chip cookies are uniquely crispy and deeply delicious with a buttery taste.

$22 $18

Shop Now

Tate's Bake Shop Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, 4 Bags

Tate's Bake Shop Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, 4 Bags
Amazon

Tate's Bake Shop Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, 4 Bags

Give the chocolate lovers in your life a reason to celebrate these double chocolate cookies that are sure to be a hit.

$27 $21

Shop Now

Brach's Large Conversation Hearts

Brach's Large Conversation Hearts
Amazon

Brach's Large Conversation Hearts

You can't celebrate Valentine's Day without candy conversation hearts! These candy hearts are essential elements for the most romantic day of the year whether you're celebrating with your SO or in homeroom.

$9 $4

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

