Valentine’s Day is coming right up on Wednesday, and nothing says "I love you" quite like satisfying your sweetheart's sweet tooth. Whether for your wife, Galentines, colleagues, or your mom, chocolate and heart-shaped candy are among the main attractions of February 14.

With the clock ticking to find last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, Amazon just launched a huge sale on sweets. For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save on Valentine's Day candy, chocolates and cookies. The sugar-coated deals include favorites from Ferrero Rocher, Lindt, Tate's and so much more.

Save on Valentine's Day Treats

Sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand in hand. Gifting chocolate is ingrained into the holiday and when it comes to choosing them for the special people in your life, there is no shortage of options. To help you find the best Amazon Valentine's Day deals, we rounded up all the chocolate, candy and other desserts that will make hearts sing.

Below, find Valentine's Day candy and chocolate deals that you can gift on their own, or pair them with other classics like flowers and jewelry. Amazon's speedy delivery will ensure that these presents arrive right on time for your celebrations.

Lindt Mini Pralines Amazon Lindt Mini Pralines This best-selling selection of gourmet chocolate pralines includes decadent dark chocolate and milk chocolate varieties with luscious fillings like hazelnut, praline, caramel, raspberry and nougat. $12 $10 Shop Now

Ferrero Rocher Collection, 48 Count Amazon Ferrero Rocher Collection, 48 Count For a little variety, this luxury gift box that's filled with 48 irresistible chocolates includes the original milk chocolate and hazelnut Ferrero Rocher along with the white almond, cream and coconut of Raffaello, and the rich dark chocolate of Rondnoir. $26 $22 Shop Now

SweeTARTS Conversation Hearts Amazon SweeTARTS Conversation Hearts Let a candy gift box do the talking this Valentine's day, and say "I love you" with the sweet and tangy taste of traditional Sweet Tarts candy. $28 $24 Shop Now

Brach's Large Conversation Hearts Amazon Brach's Large Conversation Hearts You can't celebrate Valentine's Day without candy conversation hearts! These candy hearts are essential elements for the most romantic day of the year whether you're celebrating with your SO or in homeroom. $9 $4 Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

