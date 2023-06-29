Whether you’re gearing up for a road trip or plan to rack up frequent flier miles this summer, the 4th of July is the perfect time to snag some new luggage. When it comes to impossibly stylish luggage, Calpak makes some of our favorite suitcases and travel bags for jet-setting season. Just in time to travel more this summer, Calpak launched a 4th of July luggage sale with massive discounts on the brand's best-sellers.

Shop the Calpak Sale

Now through Friday, July 7, the Calpak 4th of July Sale is offering up to 60% off carry-ons, large checked luggage, and suitcase sets. Calpak's range of travel essentials includes well-designed luggage that helps you breeze right through the airport. If your go-to suitcase is in need of serious upgrading, Calpak luggage combines functionality, durability, and style all in one.

Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite pieces from the Calpak luggage sale, but you're going to want to shop fast before the best styles and colors sell out. For more summer savings, be sure to check out all the best 4th of July luggage sales happening right now.

Evry Starter Bundle Calpak Evry Starter Bundle Bringing you everything you need for smooth travels ahead, this complete set includes a large and carry-on size luggage featuring built-in TSA approved locks, 3 packing cubes, 2 pouches, and 1 luggage tag. $545 $299 Shop Now

Terra 26L Laptop Backpack Duffel Calpak Terra 26L Laptop Backpack Duffel Easily converting from backpack to duffle and back again, this double purpose pack delivers all of the comfort and none of the bulk. Multiple subtly integrated pockets offer ample space for all your essentials. $175 $140 Shop Now

Trnk 2-Piece Luggage Set Calpak Trnk 2-Piece Luggage Set This 2 piece set has a hard shell with faux crocodile design that’s ultra modern, and extra durable. It includes large and carry on size rolling suitcases with spinner wheels, built-in TSA approved lock, dividers with pockets, and expandable feature. $470 $395 Shop Now

Astyll Carry-On Luggage Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage This tiny rolling suitcase from Calpak fits perfectly in an overhead compartment on a plane. At just 22 inches long by 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, you can easily use it as a carry-on bag. Of course, the Calpak Astyll Collection comes in many different sizes, and every size is currently on sale. $195 $137 Shop Now

Astyll Large Luggage Calpak Astyll Large Luggage This large hardside spinner suitcase is stylish and supportive, featuring all the design details to make your travels even more effortless. $275 $193 Shop Now

Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage Perfect for when you don't have quite enough space in your main suitcase, but also for when you want to keep things light. This uniquely small carry-on roller was designed to fit beneath most airline seats. $165 $149 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Away, Samsonite, Monos and More

Save on Monos Luggage and Travel Bags During the 4th of July Sale

Gear Up for Summer Travel With Paravel's Best Luggage Sets On Sale Now

Save 30% on Samsonite's Best Suitcases and Travel Bags for 4th of July

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now

The New Béis Collection of Barbiecore Luggage Is Perfect for Summer

Save Up to 75% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon for Summer Travel

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Summer Vacations

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Summer Travel