Whether you’re gearing up for a road trip or plan to rack up frequent flier miles this summer, now is the perfect time to snag some new luggage. Memorial Day ushered in the unofficial start of summer and Calpak is keeping the deals coming with massive discounts on top-rated luggage for all of your upcoming travels.

Right now, the Calpak sale is offering up to 45% off carry-ons, large checked luggage, and suitcase sets. Calpak's range of travel essentials includes well-designed luggage that helps you breeze right through the airport. If your go-to suitcase is in need of serious upgrading, Calpak luggage combines functionality, durability, and style all in one.

Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite pieces from the Calpak luggage sale, but you're going to want to shop fast before the best styles and colors sell out. With the new season's travels quickly approaching, be sure to check out all the best luggage sales happening right now.

Trnk 2-Piece Luggage Set Calpak Trnk 2-Piece Luggage Set This 2 piece set has a hard shell with faux crocodile design that’s ultra modern, and extra durable. It includes large and carry on size rolling suitcases with spinner wheels, built-in TSA approved lock, dividers with pockets, and expandable feature. $470 $395 Shop Now

Astyll Carry-On Luggage Calpak Astyll Carry-On Luggage This tiny rolling suitcase from Calpak fits perfectly in an overhead compartment on a plane. At just 22 inches long by 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, you can easily use it as a carry-on bag. Of course, the Calpak Astyll Collection comes in many different sizes, and every size is currently on sale. $195 $137 Shop Now

Astyll Large Luggage Calpak Astyll Large Luggage This large hardside spinner suitcase is stylish and supportive, featuring all the design details to make your travels even more effortless. $275 $193 Shop Now

Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage Perfect for when you don't have quite enough space in your main suitcase, but also for when you want to keep things light. This uniquely small carry-on roller was designed to fit beneath most airline seats. $165 $149 Shop Now

