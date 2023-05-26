Whether you’re gearing up for a road trip or plan to rack up frequent flier miles this summer, this weekend is the perfect time to snag new luggage. As Memorial Day ushers in the unofficial start of summer, some of our favorite brands are here to help you get ready for the new season. Memorial Day sales are in full swing and Calpak is running a huge sale with massive discounts on top-rated luggage for all of your summer travels.

Shop the Calpak Sale

Now through Tuesday, May 30, the Calpak Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 45% off carry-ons, large suitcases, and luggage sets. Calpak's stylish range of travel essentials includes well-designed luggage that helps you breeze right through the airport.

The fan-favorite Hue Carry-On Luggage comes complete with a TSA-approved lock, four spinner wheels and plenty of pockets to keep you organized. Calpak is taking 20% off this expandable carry-on in a vibrant orange color that is perfect for summer.

Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite pieces from the Calpak Memorial Day luggage sale, but you're going to want to shop fast before the best styles and colors sell out. With next season's travels quickly approaching, be sure to check out all the best Memorial Day luggage sales happening right now.

Hue Large Luggage Calpak Hue Large Luggage Get where you need to be in style with this large polycarbonate suitcase. It’s a hardside expandable piece that’s super sleek and modern. $275 $220 Shop Now

Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage Perfect for when you don't have quite enough space in your main suitcase, but also for when you want to keep things light. This uniquely small carry-on roller was designed to fit beneath most airline seats. $165 $132 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

