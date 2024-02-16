Presidents' Day 2024 is almost here, and aside from enjoying the day off from work, you can also snag major deals. The holiday weekend is one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress.

If your bedroom could use a refresh before spring, the DreamCloud Presidents' Day mattress sale is not one to miss. Now's the time to save big on all of the brand's luxuriously comfortable hybrid mattresses with rare sitewide deals. Until Thursday, February 22, DreamCloud is taking 50% off every one of its mattresses with prices starting as low as $349.

Shop the DreamCloud Mattress Sale

From the original, five-layer Hybrid to the luxe, eight-layer Premier Rest, DreamCloud's mattresses combine the best of both worlds. The responsive memory foam provides the pressure relief and cushioning you crave, while innerspring coils ensure excellent edge support, increased airflow, and minimal motion transfer.

Using premium materials like breathable cashmere, DreamCloud makes some of the best mattresses for all sleepers — including one of the best mattresses we've tried ourselves. Every DreamCloud mattress comes with a 365-night home trial plus a lifetime warranty, so you can tuck yourself in to supreme comfort without any remorse.

We spend about 33 years of our life in bed, so investing in a good night's rest is never a bad decision. Take advantage of the half-off Presidents' Day mattress deals from DreamCloud below.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $665 Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress Perfect for hot sleepers, the DreamCloud Premier was thoughtfully designed to allow maximum airflow, beginning with the cashmere blend cover. Memory foam and innerspring coils work in tandem to help disperse heat, so you can have a refreshing rest. $1,832 $916 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

