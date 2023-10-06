Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with Mario Badescu's Friends & Family Sale.
Before we know it, our skin is going to be dry from cold air and will be calling out for some TLC. If you're looking to refresh your beauty bag this fall, Mario Badescu's biggest sale of the year is here. Known for its gentle yet effective formulas, Mario Badescu offers quality skin care essentials at already affordable prices, and now you can save on all of the brand's beloved facial sprays, eye creams, serums, moisturizers and more.
Now through Monday, October 9, the Mario Badescu Friends & Family Sale is offering 30% off every one of the brand's tried-and -true products. You'll also receive a complimentary 6-piece gift set when you spend $65 or more.
Mario Badescu is often seen in the beauty routines of Ashley Graham, Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner and more stars. Amongst the brand's celeb-approved products is the award-winning Drying Lotion. During an interview with Elle, Aniston revealed that she has used the formula for "years and years." And in a video with Harper's Bazaar, Graham walked viewers through her nighttime skincare routine and go-to products — which included the on-the-spot surface blemish solution.
Whether you’re already a fan of the brand or have been looking to add something new to your skin care routine this fall, shop five Mario Badescu must-haves that are definitely worth a purchase during this weekend's beauty sale.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner, this spot treatment solution helps dry up surface blemishes overnight.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
This Kendall Jenner-approved cooling mist relies on aloe and cucumber ingredients to help nourish the skin and leave it looking radiant.
Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set
This set includes Mario Badescu's three facial sprays that can easily be incorporated into your day-to-night regimen.
Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum
Get glowing skin with an oil-free vitamin C serum for combination, oily and dry skin types. Formulated with powerful Vitamin C, this serum is designed to help retexturize skin, reduce visible signs of aging and brighten uneven skin tone.
Mario Badescu Anti-Aging Set
Take your regimen to the next level with three supercharged essentials: the Super Collagen Mask, Super Peptide Serum and Protein Night Cream.
RELATED CONTENT: