Before we know it, our skin is going to be dry from cold air and will be calling out for some TLC. If you're looking to refresh your beauty bag this fall, Mario Badescu's biggest sale of the year is here. Known for its gentle yet effective formulas, Mario Badescu offers quality skin care essentials at already affordable prices, and now you can save on all of the brand's beloved facial sprays, eye creams, serums, moisturizers and more.

Shop the Mario Badescu Sale

Now through Monday, October 9, the Mario Badescu Friends & Family Sale is offering 30% off every one of the brand's tried-and -true products. You'll also receive a complimentary 6-piece gift set when you spend $65 or more.

Mario Badescu is often seen in the beauty routines of Ashley Graham, Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner and more stars. Amongst the brand's celeb-approved products is the award-winning Drying Lotion. During an interview with Elle, Aniston revealed that she has used the formula for "years and years." And in a video with Harper's Bazaar, Graham walked viewers through her nighttime skincare routine and go-to products — which included the on-the-spot surface blemish solution.

Whether you’re already a fan of the brand or have been looking to add something new to your skin care routine this fall, shop five Mario Badescu must-haves that are definitely worth a purchase during this weekend's beauty sale.

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum Get glowing skin with an oil-free vitamin C serum for combination, oily and dry skin types. Formulated with powerful Vitamin C, this serum is designed to help retexturize skin, reduce visible signs of aging and brighten uneven skin tone. $45 $32 Shop Now

