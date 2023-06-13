Shop Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale for Up to 50% Off Deals on Living Room, Bedroom and Patio Upgrades
If you ready to upgrade your living space for the summer season, Wayfair is now hosting The Big Furniture Sale with thousands of can't-miss furniture and decor deals. Wayfair's furniture sale is offering up to 50% off living room and dining furniture, patio essentials, area rugs and more. For one week only, you can score incredible summer savings to revamp every room in your home.
Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the great furniture deals, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.
No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive furniture deals. Ahead, check out our top picks for furniture and mattress deals from Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale to make your home refresh as simple as can be.
Best Wayfair Furniture Deals
When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 50% off.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.
This accent chair adds a beachy look to your living room or sunroom with its square, wicker arms, and splayed legs. Choose your favorite out of seven colors.
If you're looking to upgrade your home office or living area, adding this bookcase offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, a book storage and more.
Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
Make a relaxed yet fresh statement in your bedroom with this plush linen platform bed. Store blankets, pillows, sheets, and all your bedroom essentials underneath the bed in the four spacious drawers.
The perfect bed for the cool kid who outgrew their toddler bed. This loft bed is great for sleep and fun as it features a slide and a built-in ladder.
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom.
Place this tray-top table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The bottom rack provides extra space for storage.
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 50% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Host family gatherings and have a seat for everyone with this 5-piece dining set. The chairs feature a mid-century modern design with angled legs and curved backrests for comfort.
Best Wayfair Mattress Deals
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop the Best Deals at Walmart Before They're Gone
Samsung Father's Day TV Deals: Save Up to $3,200 on Top 4K and 8K TVs
Gear Up for Summer with the Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon
Prep Your Backyard and Pool for Summer With These Frontgate Deals
The Best AirPods Deals: Save $99 on AirPods Max, $50 on AirPods Pro 2
Save Up to 40% on Bowflex Fitness Equipment at Amazon Right Now
The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for 4th of July Travel
17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip
The Best Lego Sets On Sale at Amazon for Father's Day
The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer