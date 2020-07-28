Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off 1000s of Newly Added Styles
Ready to save on top fashion brands at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off thousands of newly added styles on the trendy fashion retailer's website.
Shop everything including dresses, denim, swimwear, bags and shoes. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit.
Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from top brands such as Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.
Shop the Shopbop sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.
These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses.
Non-stretch, straight-leg jeans from Re/Done to wear with everything.
A chic, crisp cotton dress from Rebecca Minkoff.
We've never seen a denim dress more fashionable. This puffed sleeve design from Rotate is a winner.
Flirty and fun, this For Love & Lemons lace mini is perfect for date night.
This buttoned henley frock from Wilt is a casual, versatile piece.
An elegant, high-neck design with guipure lace detail from Derek Lam 10 Crosby.
A stylish, printed shirtdress by Frame.
This BB Dakota midi is perfect for summer.
Check out all the amazing finds from the Shopbop sale.
