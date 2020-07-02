Shopping

Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Styles

Ready to save on the biggest trends at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off hundreds of styles from top fashion brands and designers -- just in time for the July 4th weekend. 

The Shopbop sale event includes more than a thousand items that are newly discounted. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit to wear now or later.

Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Free People, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Shop everything from denim and swimwear to shoes and sunnies. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Below, shop the sale pieces we love most from the Shopbop sale.

Flounce Sleeve T-Shirt
Victoria Victoria Beckham
Victoria Victoria Beckham Flounce Sleeve T-Shirt
Shopbop
Flounce Sleeve T-Shirt
Victoria Victoria Beckham
REGULARLY $195

Where will you not wear this deceptively simple T-shirt? 

Desi Hoops
Gorjana
Gorjana Desi Hoops
Shopbop
Desi Hoops
Gorjana
REGULARLY $60

Stunning hoop earrings for everyday wear!

Tanya Sandals
By Far
By Far Tanya Sandals
Shopbop
Tanya Sandals
By Far
REGULARLY $360

You'll treasure these two-strap sandals from the brand beloved by celebs and influencers.

Far Outfit Sweatshirt
BB Dakota
BB Dakota Far Outfit Sweatshirt
Shopbop
Far Outfit Sweatshirt
BB Dakota
REGULARLY $90

Jump on the tie-dye trend train and score this adorable colorful hoodie.

Cozy Striped Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Cozy Striped Mini Dress
Shopbop
Cozy Striped Mini Dress
Free People
REGULARLY $148

This striped billowy dress with square neckline and puffed sleeves will get you in the mood for summer.

Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans
Good American
Good American Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans
Shopbop
Good Waist Crop Frayed Hem Jeans
Good American
REGULARLY $159

Comfy, stretchy skinny jeans from Khloe Kardashian's denim brand.

Albani Mules
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Albani Mules
Shopbop
Albani Mules
Veronica Beard
REGULARLY $325

Woven slip-on mules, featuring a cushioned footbed and low wooden heel -- great for pairing with dresses or jeans.

Sylvie Sweater
Line & Dot
Line & Dot Sylvie Sweater
Shopbop
Sylvie Sweater
Line & Dot
REGULARLY $69

This lightweight blush pink asymmetric sweater with exposed shoulder exudes romantic vibes.

Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Botkier
Botkier Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Shopbop
Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag
Botkier
REGULARLY $198

We love this color-block Botkier crossbody bag with multiple compartments for functional and stylish carrying.

