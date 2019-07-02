Sia is denying allegations of racism and doing blackface after old footage of her was resurfaced, showing her face and neck covered in black paint from a 2011 performance.

The "Chandelier" singer reacted to the accusations on Twitter on Monday, speaking directly to Taylor Swift's fans, some of whom had attacked Sia after she stood up for Scooter Braun amid his feud with Swift.

"For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video," she wrote alongside a video of her performance. "I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a precursor to the wig…"

For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video. I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a pre cursor to the wig... https://t.co/6St0hWl1k1 — sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019

Sia was one of several celebs to defend Braun after Swift wrote a scathing Tumblr post about the music manager on Sunday, accusing him of bullying her for years, including with his recent acquisition of her former record label, Big Machine. The deal gave Braun ownership of Swift's master recordings from her first six albums.

"You’re a good kind man @scooterbraun. I hope this passes quickly. I love you keep going," Sia tweeted on Monday night.

You're a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly.

I love you keep going. — sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019

Braun's clients, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, also spoke out in his defense over the weekend, while stars like Cara Delevingne, Halsey, Todrick Hall and more took Swift's side.

Braun kept his silence amid the drama, but a source told ET on Tuesday that he wants to speak to Swift privately about the matter. According to the source, Braun reached out to Swift through mutual friends on Monday morning to explain the Big Machine Records business deal to her. Braun wanted to clear the air privately, the source said, but he has not heard back from Swift to talk it out. ET has reached out to Swift for comment.

See more in the video below.

