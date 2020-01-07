Silvio Horta, 'Ugly Betty' Creator, Dead at 45

Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta has died. He was 45.



Horta's agent confirmed with ET that the writer and producer died in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. He did not give a cause of death.

According to Variety, Horta's body was discovered in a hotel room in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, with sources telling the outlet that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Horta was showrunner and head writer on the popular ABC series, which was adapted from the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea.



The four-season show premiered in 2006 and made stars of actors America Ferrera and Michael Urie. It won a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy in 2007, with Horta taking the stage to accept the award.



Horta also worked on Jake 2.0., starring Christopher Gorham.

See more on Ugly Betty below.

